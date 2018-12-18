Another nice December day

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Temperatures are starting off in the 30s. Some patchy fog is possible. We will keep cloudy skies into the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the 50s. A few isolated showers will be possible this evening and into Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 40s. Highs the rest of the week will be in the mid to upper 50s. Some 60 degree days are possible toward the end of the week. The windiest day will be Thursday. You can expect 15-25 mph sustained winds out of the north and wind gusts in the 30s.