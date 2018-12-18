Bowie man wins big at 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (RNN Texoma) - A Bowie man now has bragging rights for the next year following his performance in the 2018 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend.
Clay Smith came in first place in what is being called a ‘fight to the end’ during the rodeo. The battle came down to roping the last steer in an extremely tight race between the top two teams in the World Team Roping Championship.
We would like to congratulate Smith and his partner Paul Eaves on a job well done.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.