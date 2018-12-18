Comey slams GOP, defends FBI after closed-door questioning

(CNN) – Former FBI Director James Comey is seething.
He’s accusing the president of trying to tarnish the FBI, and he’s slamming Republicans for their silence.
"Republicans used to understand that the actions of a president matter, the words of a president matter, the rule of law matters and the truth matters. Where are those Republicans today?" Comey said Monday.
He made the remarks after a second round of closed-door questioning on Capitol Hill over actions surrounding the Russia investigation and the 2016 probe into Hillary Clinton’s emails.
"I find it frustrating to be here, answering questions about things that are far less important than the values that this country is built upon,” Comey said.
The former FBI director is also frustrated over the FBI’s reputation taking what he said is a big hit – and he’s blaming President Donald Trump, especially over language seen in one of Trumps’ recent tweets, in which he called his former personal attorney Michael Cohen a “rat.”
"This is the president of the United States calling a witness, who has cooperated with his own Justice Department, a rat. Say that again to yourself at home and remind yourself where we have ended up," Comey said.
Coming into the Monday hearing, some Republicans still had questions, while some Democrats questioned the effectiveness of another round of questions.
Nonetheless, the interviews and the Republican-led investigation are set to continue, at least for the moment, with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch expected to be on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, according to two sources.
