Historic WF building being transformed into senior living apartment

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Today developers released an update on the restoration of a Historic building in Downtown Wichita Falls.
The building under construction on the corner of 11th and Lamar was built in 1925. In 1985, it last belonged to the Maskat Shrine – a masonic service organization.
Since then it has not been used for anything other than warehousing.
Soon it will have a new purpose.
It will not only be a space for new retail stores but also have 30 apartments for those ages 55 and up.
Developer Andy Lee says they have applied to the Texas Department of Housing to make it affordable. Lee said, “60% of average median income for those over 55, so that's pretty exceptional for Downtown.”
It will have additions that will accommodate seniors. “It's never had an elevator, and we're putting the first elevator in that building for access,” He said.
The developers are also working with local contractors which Lee says helps with even more economic development.
The plan is for the building to have its same original look but with modern features such as new windows.
Right now, contractors are putting in new plumbing, doing electrical work, and finishing up the parking lot.
Mayor Stephen Santellana feels it is great that people are finding new uses for some of Wichita Falls oldest buildings.
“Somebody is going to take their time and instead of knocking it down and putting a shiny building, they’re going to take their time to add new and revitalize that building…That’s something I love seeing in Wichita Falls where they keep the outside facades and as much of the guts as possible and then just add the new architecture and new design there. It’s just neat to see that,” Mayor Santellana said.
