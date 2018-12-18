MSU Texas men fall to Mid-America Christian University 84-79

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Senior guard JaJuan Starks recorded his third 20-point game in the last five contests, scoring 25 points while junior guard Josh Wallace produced a 17-point outburst. Unfortunately for Midwestern State, Mid-America Christian’s duo of Justin Bogle and Charles Beauregard outperformed the Mustangs tandem, scoring 27 and 21, respectively, in an 84-79 win by the Evangels on Monday night at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.
The pair from MACU did the majority of its damage from beyond the arc, combining for 8-of-16 shooting with five made triples from Bogle.
Starks eclipsed the 20-point mark for the third time this season, netting 25 on 9-of-15 shooting. The Fort Wayne, Ind., native came one point shy of matching his season-high set against Eastern New Mexico while matching the team-lead with seven rebounds.
Junior guard D'monta Harris tacked on 13, burying a trio of 3-pointers and snaring seven rebounds. Junior forward Gilbert Thomas, Jr., went a perfect 4-for-4 from the floor and notched his fourth double-digit point performance of the season with 10.
The Mustangs recorded a season-high 19 assists on 29 made field goals while committing a season-low 11 turnovers.
Trailing 57-49 with 13:28 to play, Starks sparked a rally with 10 of MSU Texas 12 points over a four-minute stretch to regain the lead.
The Mustangs stretched the advantage out to four as late as the 4:42 mark, but Bogle connected on back-to-back treys on a 30-second run to give MACU the lead for good.
Harris lobbed a three with 39-seconds to go, down 78-76, but the ball caromed out and the Evangels hit each of their final six free throws to close out the contest
