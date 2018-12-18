MSU Texas men fall to Mid-America Christian University 84-79

Senior guard JaJuan Starks recorded his third 20-point game in the last five contests, scoring 25 points while junior guard Josh Wallace produced a 17-point outburst. Unfortunately for Midwestern State, Mid-America Christian’s duo of Justin Bogle and Charles Beauregard outperformed the Mustangs tandem, scoring 27 and 21, respectively, in an 84-79 win by the Evangels on Monday night at D.L. Ligon Coliseum.