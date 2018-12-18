MSU Texas tests campus evacuation plan on Tuesday

Several alerts were sent out to students and faculty late Tuesday morning about a training exercise of the campus evacuation plan.
By Samantha Forester | December 18, 2018 at 11:45 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 11:45 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Midwestern State University representatives said a test of the campus evacuation plan took place late Tuesday morning.

An emergency alert was sent to students and faculty around 11:15 a.m. and posts about the exercise were made to the MSU Texas Facebook and Twitter.

Julie Gaynor, Director of Public Information said they are working with first responders. A comment on one of the posts to the university’s Faebook page said they are trying to “figure out the bugs in the system.”

THIS IS AN EMERGENCY. MSU Emergency Msg. - Evacuate Main Campus :: THIS IS AN EMERGENCY. An emergency has been declared....

Posted by Midwestern State University on Tuesday, December 18, 2018

