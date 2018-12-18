MSU Texas tests campus evacuation plan on Tuesday

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Midwestern State University representatives said a test of the campus evacuation plan took place late Tuesday morning.
An emergency alert was sent to students and faculty around 11:15 a.m. and posts about the exercise were made to the MSU Texas Facebook and Twitter.
Julie Gaynor, Director of Public Information said they are working with first responders. A comment on one of the posts to the university’s Faebook page said they are trying to “figure out the bugs in the system.”
