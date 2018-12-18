New Workers Compensation Company Chosen for Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -A new workers compensation company has been selected for the city of Wichita Falls.
In early October, when the bidding began Edwards Risk management handled worker compensation concerns. Not only for administration city employee but also first-responders with the police and the fire departments. City council welcomed Cannon Cochran Management Service INC. to take over. The company that comes highly recommended in the the state of Texas will take over filing claims and any concerns employees may have.
Distinct 5 Steve Jackson says this is something that he is excited about because it has affected him personally.
“ All the city employees that have any concerns about the workers comp don’t hesitate to file your report, I’ve been there, I been hurt before and that’s a concern,”said Steve Jackson.
Councilor At Large Bobby Whiteley who was extremely dissatisfied with previous provider said he looks forward to working with CCMSI. The contract will last for one year at which point, it can be can be renewed.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.