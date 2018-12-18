Pre-planning for the 2020 Census

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -At the final City council meeting of 2018, census partnership specialist Jennifer Pope asked the council for help in organizing a Complete Count committee.
It will be made up of leaders in the community and will focus on spreading the word about the census so they can get an accurate count of the population.
New research shows that Wichita Falls has traditionally had many hard to reach areas in past census data which can hurt their chances at being awarded federal funding and grants that help fund things like public transportation, daycare, and healthcare.
When city council meets again in January they will move forward.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.