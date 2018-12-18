WFPD teams up with United Regional for drug take back program

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and United Regional Health Care Systems have teamed up for a drug take back event this week.
The event is set to take place on Friday, December 21, from 9 a.m. to Noon. All you have to do is drop off your outdated prescriptions you do not need anymore at the main entrance. They will be safely disposed of.
Police said this program is important to get extra prescription drugs out of the house before the holidays.
“We’re getting close to Christmas time, the holiday season, a lot of people have family, little ones come in the house to spend the holidays. And it’s just a great time, great opportunity to give the community the ability to dispose of some old prescription pills that they just don’t need anymore,” Sgt. Harold McClure said.
It is also a way to keep your home safe because police said prescription drugs can be a burglar’s target.
