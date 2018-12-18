Wichita Falls public transportation is changing lanes

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -Tomorrow the Wichita Falls City Council meets for the last time this year and some big changes are coming for the Public transportation department.
“Its public transportation day at City Council tomorrow we have three items; ones the annual grant, one is for a new repair and maintenance facility and finally we are adding an after-hours route that I think will be very very well received in the community,” said John Burrus, Wichita Falls,Director of Aviation, Traffic, and Transportation.
A Wichita Falls architecture firm is expected to be awarded a contract to design the new bus facility and John Burrus said the plan is to keep funds local.
“That’s what I like about projects like this, there is nothing that cant be done locally,” said Burrus.
A call for after-hours services will finally be answered, Burrus said tomorrow they will be given a chance to test drive the idea.
“Tomorrows agenda item gives us a three month trial period, to do that. Work out the kinks on it this is new to us as well, we’ve never done anything like this in Wichita Falls,”said Burrus.
Some of the new changes for the bus system come from the partnership between the city and Midwestern State University, Sharp lines and Work Service Corporation.
The City Council meeting will begin tomorrow at at 8:30 a.m. in the City Council Chambers, Memorial Auditorium Building,1300 Seventh Street.
