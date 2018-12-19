WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - We start off the morning with some patchy areas of light rain across Texoma. Once the sun comes up we will see less rain and partly cloudy skies the rest of the morning. Where there is rain and clouds low temperatures will stay in the 40s. Where we see less clouds temps may dip into the 30s. Highs today will warm into the 60s. Winds will be out of the southwest 5-15 mph. A few rain showers may sneak their way back in this afternoon. Heavier rain will be east of I-35. We will see slightly cooler temps and more sunshine heading into the weekend. Christmas is finally on the 7-day. You can expect partly cloudy skies and temps in the 60s.