The Friends of the Library is giving away free books

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Volunteers with the Wichita Falls Friends of the Library are doing all they can to preserve the more than 100,000 books in their warehouse space on Seventh and Austin.
The non-profit’s president Alan Martin says they have been asked to move from their current location due to some insurance concerns regarding the number of books they have in the building.
Martin said, “We're going to defend these books with our lives because they're an important resource for the community.”
So, they are giving some away for free to make sure people continue to have access to all the knowledge their books can provide.
It has led to some Christmas miracles.
“There was a lady who was a homeschooler – brought in her curriculum. Another lady came in who was looking for some homeschool curriculum. She said she found a book in there that would’ve cost her $95 and they could not afford that. She was literally in tears, she was so grateful.”
Not only is it helping those in need, but it is also helping the Friends of The Library.
Right now, they have so much inventory that they need a trailer to move it all. With a volunteer staff of retired teachers who are not all able to lift heavy loads, packing them will take some time.
The building they are moving to will be much smaller and will not fit all their books. Many will have to go in storage.
So, by giving books away for free, they will not go to waste, and the friends of the library can continue their mission to promote literacy.
Martin said, “When you have young people beginning to attach themselves to books, then they're attaching themselves to knowledge. That to me is what it's all about.”
Along with books they are giving CDs, audio tapes, magazines, and cassette tapes away as well.
The Friends of the Library is located at 1080 Seventh Street. It is open from 10 am to 1 pm, Monday-Friday, and 8-1 on Saturday.
The Friends of the Library’s new location will be at 1404 1/2 on Beverly Drive (between Ninth and Tenth Street.) They plan to be completely moved there by the end of January 2019.
