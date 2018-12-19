HS Basketball scoreboard: Dec 18

Nocona Lady Indians warmup before game hosting Krum
By Brian Shrull | December 18, 2018 at 11:12 PM CST - Updated December 18 at 11:21 PM

BOYS

Archer City defeats Olney 59-44

AC: Jacob Wilhelm 14 pts

AC: Coltin Knobloch 12 pts

BOYS: Archer City vs Olney highlights

Seymour defeats Quanah 44-34

Sey: Nick Slaggle 11 pts

Sey: Garrett Seigert 11 pts

City View loses to Poolville 46-51

Nocona loses to Era 44-45

Munday defeats Benjamin 61-59

#5 Christ Academy defeats Perrin-Whitt 48-36

CA: Samuel 15 pts

GIRLS

#13 Nocona defeats Krum 56-43

Noc: Averee Kleinhans 25 pts

Noc: Trystin Fenoglio 12 pts

GIRLS: Nocona vs Krum highlights

Hirschi defeats Hico 61-23

GIRLS: Hirschi vs Hico highlights

Vernon defeats Springtown 81-80

Ver: Reianna Dixon 24 pts

Ver: Shay Williams 12 pts

Iowa Park defeats Henrietta 51-27

IP: Diaz 10 pts

IP: Schubert 10 pts

OIney defeats Archer City 48-43

GIRLS: Archer City vs Olney highlights

Windthorst defeats Petrolia 64-12

Wind: Claire Hemmi 14pts

Wind: Grace Hoegger 12 pts

Benjamin defeats Munday 33-26

