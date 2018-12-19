HS Basketball scoreboard: Dec 18

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
BOYS
Archer City defeats Olney 59-44
AC: Jacob Wilhelm 14 pts
AC: Coltin Knobloch 12 pts
Seymour defeats Quanah 44-34
Sey: Nick Slaggle 11 pts
Sey: Garrett Seigert 11 pts
City View loses to Poolville 46-51
Nocona loses to Era 44-45
Munday defeats Benjamin 61-59
#5 Christ Academy defeats Perrin-Whitt 48-36
CA: Samuel 15 pts
GIRLS
#13 Nocona defeats Krum 56-43
Noc: Averee Kleinhans 25 pts
Noc: Trystin Fenoglio 12 pts
Hirschi defeats Hico 61-23
Vernon defeats Springtown 81-80
Ver: Reianna Dixon 24 pts
Ver: Shay Williams 12 pts
Iowa Park defeats Henrietta 51-27
IP: Diaz 10 pts
IP: Schubert 10 pts
OIney defeats Archer City 48-43
Windthorst defeats Petrolia 64-12
Wind: Claire Hemmi 14pts
Wind: Grace Hoegger 12 pts
Benjamin defeats Munday 33-26
