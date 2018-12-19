Local authorities asking for help in identifying stabbing suspect

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - Crime Stoppers of Stephens County is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an early morning stabbing on Sunday.
According to a Facebook post, the stabbing occurred near Highway 81 and Spruce. The pictures in the post were taken just prior to the stabbing.
If you have any information you can contact Crime Stoppers of Stephens County at 580-252-4636 or the Duncan Police Department. You can also submit tips via their new P3 app by going to this website.
You can remain anonymous and can receive a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest.
