Local businesses use social media, app to boost sales

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Now more than ever, small businesses take advantage of social media to promote their business. Pressed Dry Cleaners is one of those businesses in Wichita Falls.
Pressed, a dry cleaning business, has been in Wichita Falls since 1983. Since taking ownership of the business in 2013, Brian Hooker knew his customers were looking for a convenient and fast way to have their clothes dry cleaned.
“People are busier with life and kids. Dry cleaning and doing laundry is more of a luxury,” said Gerstner.
In an effort to meet their customers where they are, Pressed launched a pick up and delivery app this year.
“They love the convenience of them not having to worry about having to get here on time to the store,” said Lyndsey Dwyer, manager and only driver. “I have a phone that texts and says hey I’m on my way and when I deliver it says hey I delivered your clothes so if they’re not home they know their clothes is already at their house."
Pressed says the app has attracted hundreds of users which caused the closure of the Southwest Parkway location. After 35 years, that location will close it’s doors on Saturday. While closing one of its locations is not ideal, Pressed it taking it in stride.
“With the app growing as rapidly as it is and getting back really positive feedback with that, that’s what society wants with the busyness and all of that,” said Gerstner.
Apps are not the only way local businesses are reaching their customers where they are. Sewn Clothing Gallery is taking advantage of social media to help promote their brand through a click of a button.
“We’re very active on social media, like Facebook and Instagram, because we do realize that’s where our customers are,” said Ara Washburn, with Sewn Clothing Gallery.
She said they post pictures of their new arrivals on social media daily.
“Most of the time throughout the day we have people coming in and they are saying, “We saw this on your page. Where can we find it in here?,” and we will show them exactly where it is on the rack,” said Washburn.
Washburn said the secret behind their success on social media is working as a team.
“Our manager here is actually a photographer, she’s actually very talented so she will take us out during the day and we will try on some clothes for an outfit and then we will post the outfit to our Instagram,” said Washburn.
Whoever is on the clock, is in charge of connecting with their followers. Market Street is also joining the trend by pushing customers to use their app and website to shop online and pick their items up without having to stand in a line.
Officials said they are working on adding a designated parking area to the right side of the building for customers to pick up orders made online or through their app. Construction should be complete sometime between late January and early February.
They say shortly after they launch this new service they will work on delivery.
