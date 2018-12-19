MSU tests emergency evacuation plan

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Midwestern State University Campus Police tested its emergency evacuation plan with a drill on Tuesday.
The drill was meant to test how quickly can campus police dispatch during an emergency situation such as a bomb threat. It also tested how fast it can send notifications using the MSU Alert system. Students and staff, who stayed on campus during winter break, were kept informed during the two hour drill with text alerts, email messages and social media posts.
“I was kind of surprised even though we got an email yesterday," Cykelle Semper a freshman and a mechanical engineering major said. “It’s an emergency so no one gets much of a warning during an emergency.”
Wichita Falls Police and the city’s transportation department also participated in the drill.
“Wichita Falls Police Department plays a primary role to secure campus and getting traffic moving off campus," Chief Patrick Coggins said. "They were on top of it and on top of the intersections we needed to staff very quickly.”
City buses used alternate routes to keep them off roads that drive through the campus.
Another part of the evacuation plan campus police tested was to help find shelter for students who do not have a place to go during an emergency evacuation.
“[Everyone] did a great job but there are some factors that were disclosed during the exercise that we will address but overall I’m very proud how it went and overall I feel really confident how it went," Chief Coggins said.
“I’m glad MSU is making student security a priority and having plans in place in case anything happens like that,” Rowann Remie a freshman and a Geoscience major said.
Coggins advised any student who is not signed to the MSU Alert text system to do so.
