Post to neighborhood Facebook group leads to woman’s arrest for burglary

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls woman who sold a baby bumbo seat after posting it to a Facebook trading post is now behind bars and charged with Burglary of Habitation.
According to the arrest affidavit, on October 30, 2018, an officer was called out to the 5100 block of Wakefield for a burglary of a habitation report. The victim said the day before they had bought a baby bumbo seat from Crystal Kaufhold, 26, from a trading post on Facebook.
The victim said Kaufhold came to her house to sell the item to her. The victim said Kaufhold arrived to her home in a four door sedan. The victim said she left her attached garage door opened because her children were riding their bicycles around the area.
The victim said a few minutes after Kaufhold left, she noticed a notification on her Facebook in a neighborhood watch group that stated a resident said two planters had just been stolen by a woman in a small, white, four-door sedan.
The victim saw a picture that was posted in the group and recognized the vehicle as the one Kaufhold had been in. The victim then noticed she had items missing from her garage that were valued at $275.
Officers caught up with Kaufhold at “her place of business” and spoke with her about the alleged crime. Kaufhold confessed to the burglary of the items from the woman’s garage. The stolen items were later recovered from Kaufhold.
Kaufhold was arrested and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Tuesday where she remains on a $15,000 bond.
