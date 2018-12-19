Suspected scam artist defrauded people donating to California firefighters, police say

SANTA ANA, CA (KCAL/KCBS/CNN) – Police have arrested a suspected scam artist who reportedly took advantage of a recent wildfire to swindle money.
Authorities say the suspect went out of her way to make the scam believable.
After months of investigating, Orange County Sheriff’s detectives took Ashley Bemis into custody Tuesday.
She’s the 28-year-old woman who made headlines in August when dozens accused her of defrauding them out of thousands of dollars.
Detectives said she posted fake pictures on social media of herself and her fictitious firefighter husband, claiming she was raising money and collecting donated items for firefighters battling the Holy Fire in California.
Investigators said Bemis fraudulently collected more than $2,000 in cash and items.
During a search of her apartment and garage, investigators said they found donated items she collected from individuals and businesses.
Detectives said it wasn’t Bemis’ first fraud carried out on social media.
They said she pretended to be a struggling single mom who faked pregnancies, and even claimed she lost babies, to get money from unsuspecting victims who wanted to help.
When she feared detectives were closing in, she apparently contacted those victims to convince them not to talk to authorities.
Bemis is now held on suspicion of a laundry list of crimes, including felony grand theft and second-degree burglary.
