WFFD presents $5,000 check to American Cancer Society

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department presented a check for $5,000 to the American Cancer Society on Tuesday afternoon.
The funds will go towards cancer research through the American Cancer Society and the Susan G. Komen Foundation. The check presentation took place at the Central Fire Station in downtown Wichita Falls.
The donation was made with proceeds from the WFFD’s annual pink t-shit fundraiser.
“It’s very fulfilling. We have a lot of different groups and organizations that we do different things for the community and this. Obviously, it helps us to give back to those that have had breast cancer or even cancer research in general. Nowadays, it hard not to hear about somebody’s family who doesn’t have cancer. It’s a real close touchy subject for us,” firefighter Jon Bradley said.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.