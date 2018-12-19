WFPD: Man charged with aggravated assault after running vehicle into another

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault - Car on Car Assault after he ran his vehicle into another with a woman and child inside, according to police.
On December 12, 2018, officers were called out to the Walmart on Lawrence Road. A witness told officers he saw two vehicles driving parallel in the parking lot at high speeds. The witness watched one of the vehicles, being driven by Larry Simpson, 28, ram into the other vehicle.
Both vehicles then drove through the Sam’s Club, Home Depot and Walmart parking lots, according to the witness. Officers then spoke with the victim who said she was approached on the roadway by Simpson, who was her boyfriend.
The victim said Simpson demanded for her to get out of the vehicle, but she left the area with her daughter in the backseat. She said she was cut off my Simpson while in the parking lot of Walmart and rammed into her vehicle while she was trying to avoid a collision, according to WFPD.
The woman said she was in fear of her life and the life of her child when her vehicle was hit by Simpson. Following an investigation, Simpson was charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault - Car on Car Assault.
He was arrested and booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Thursday, with a $25,000 bond for each charge. On Friday, he was bonded out, according to officials with the Wichita Co. Jail.
