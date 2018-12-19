Wichita Falls City Council appoints new Mayor Pro Tem

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - On Tuesday, the Wichita Falls City Council met for it’s bi-weekly meeting.
There were many items on the agenda to be discussed. Of those, appointing a new Mayor Pro Tem was on the list. District 2 Councilor, Deandra Chenault was named Mayor Pro Tem on Tuesday morning.
Some of her goals as a city leader have included helping bring a Family Dollar to the east side of Wichita Falls and continuing revitalization efforts in the downtown area.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.