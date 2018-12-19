Wichita Falls woman arrested for allegedly hitting child with shoe

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls woman was booked into the Wichita Co. Jail on Tuesday for one count of Injury to a Child. According to court documents, an investigation began on September 11, 2018, when Child Protective Services received a report about a four-year-old with redness and swelling to his face.
Staff at the child’s school said the child said he had fallen down the stairs. The CPS investigator was told the same story by the boy. Staff later advised the investigator the child said he lied and the truth was that Arasely Atodo, 28, actually hit him with a show and told him not to tell, according to the arrest affidavit.
The child was taken to Patsy’s House for a forensic interview. He said he was “whooped” everywhere. The child said he accidentally tripped Atodo and she got mad and hit him all over his body with a shoe.
The same day, Atodo was interviewed and she told investigators two days prior, the child was playing with another four-year-old and they began to fight. Atodo said the other child threw a toy that hit the victim in the face. She said the child did not fall down the stairs and she denied hitting him with a shoe in the face but admitted to spanking the victim on his butt.
On September 13, 2018, Atodo took the child to United Regional because he was coughing and vomiting. His medical records were obtained by WFPD. It is alleged, Atodo told United Regional staff the child fell onto his cheek five days prior.
On October 11, 2018, Atodo came to the WFPD to take a polygraph examination she agreed to take. Before taking the test, Atodo admitted to a detective she hit the child with a shoe on his butt, back, arms, and face.
Atodo said she let her anger take over and lost control of herself. A warrant was issued for Atodo’s arrest on October 25, 2018. She remains behind bars in the Wichita Co. Jail on a $5,000 bond.
