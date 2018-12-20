Christmas holiday impacts trash pickup schedules

WICHITA COUNTY, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Christmas holiday results in the closure of many city offices and waste collection agencies across the Texoma area. This means there will be some changes to when your trash is picked up next week.
For Waste Connections customers, Monday will be normal schedule, but Tuesday forward all trash service, including bulk, will be delayed one day.
This will be the same for the week of New Year's as well. Tuesday's trash will be dumped Wednesday and so on through Saturday.
For Wichita Falls residents, Monday and Thursday's trash collection will move to Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Friday's trash collection will move to Thursday and Saturday.
There will be no organics/reuse collection on Wednesday. The transfer station and landfill will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and reopen on Wednesday, December 26.
For the week of New Year's day, trash pickup will be normal on Monday, December 31. Tuesday's route will be moved to Wednesday, January 2. Thursday and Friday's trash collection will remain on normal schedule. There will be no organics/reuse collection on Wednesday, January 2.
For more information, call the Wichita Falls Sanitation Department at (940) 761-7977.
