E-Cigarette use with teens on the rise

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Surgeon General Jerome Adams, issued the first-ever surgeon general's advisory on youth e-cigarette use this week.
This advisory points out the latest data from the National Institutes of Health-funded Monitoring the Future survey, produced by scholars at the University of Michigan.
The study found that in “the last year, the share of 12th graders reporting e-cigarette use in the past 30 days rose from 11 percent to 21 percent—almost doubling and taking us to where more than 1 in 5 high school seniors report using e-cigarettes in the past 30 days.
Monitoring the Future has been surveying American 12th graders every year since 1975, and it has never seen a spike in use of a particular substance of more than 5 percentage points.
According to the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District, this concurs with data from the Youth Tobacco Survey (YTS) completed by students in Wichita County.
The 2016 YTS found that 12th graders e-cigarette use was at 9.2 percent. The 2017 YTS e-cigarette use was 15.4 percent. An increase of over 5 percent in just one year.
Locally, the Health District is working with youth-serving organizations in schools to provide prevention education to students.
To find out more information about local Tobacco-Free Initiatives, contact Amanda Kennedy at 940-761-7840 or amanda.kennedy@wichitafallstx.gov.
You can also visit livewellwichitacounty.com and search for Tobacco Resources.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.