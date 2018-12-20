Financial planner shares last minute shopping tips

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - It is less than one week until Christmas and many Texomans are busy doing some last-minute shopping this week.
As people are last minute gift shopping the president of Personal Money Planning Michelle Kuhner says people should make sure not to let the list of gifts grow.
“We often get in the Christmas spirit and we often just throw a lot of names on that list that do not really need gifts or that aren’t necessary. So, I think Santa was really onto something when he said he is checking the list and he’s checking it twice,” Kuhner said.
She also recommends carrying cash to shop instead of using a credit card to avoid overspending.
She also urges people do not push themselves to buy the most extravagant gifts. Try giving something with a personal touch.
“So if you are able to do baking or arts and crafts, that makes it a little bit more personal and it saves you some money,” Kuhner said.
Lastly, consider donating to your family or friends’ favorite charity.
Kuhner added, “I know a lot of people feel that unless they can make a substantial gift, then they kind of are a little bit shy about doing that. But, you don’t have to mark the dollar amount. Simply give the individual the card, write ‘A donation has been made to’, fill in the blank charity, and give them that.”
