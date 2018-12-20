Gas prices continue to drop in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Gas prices are down 19 cents from this time last year in Wichita Falls. This week, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel is sitting at $1.94.
That price is five cents less than this time last week. The cheapest price we found was $1.82 at the Valero on Holliday Street.
In Texas, the average is $2.02. That price is also five cents lower than this time last year. The local and state gas price average is well below the national average of $2.36.
Gas prices have been falling since mid-October due to falling crude oil prices, according to AAA Texas. For a closer look at the cheapest gas prices near you, click here.
