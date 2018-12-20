High Fire Danger

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) -
Plants are dry this time of year. It doesn’t matter how much rain we have seen. It doesn’t matter how much moisture the soil has. It’s just the time of year when plants are dry.
Today the air will be dry too. Afternoon relative humidity will be around 30%. The wind will be blowing around this dry air from the north, northwest 20-30 mph. Wind gusts are expected to be 35-40 mph.
The combination of dry and windy air means fire danger is near critical. If a fire was to start in these conditions it would spread rapidly. Please do not burn anything today.
