Hundreds benefit from Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Texoma stepped up in a big way and because of that generosity Christmas will be a little brighter for hundreds of children across the area this year.
Thursday morning, dozens of volunteers with the Salvation Army met at the Lamar Baptist Church Family Activities Center and gave out toys and gifts to families connected to its angel tree program.
The room was filled with bikes and paper bags full of presents for close to 600 children.
“We’ve always set up a tree in the past, mainly at Sikes Senter Mall. But this is the first year that we didn’t have to do that because people were calling in before we even got through with the application process,” said Sgt. Toby Romack, the corps officer for the Salvation Army. “People were calling in asking for angels saying, “I want 50, I want 100, I want 200.””
Both Paul Spangler and Larry Park, say volunteering for this program can be tiring but it’s all worth it in the end.
“I go home and my feet hurt and I’m tired but it’s a good feeling to know that we’ve helped these families,” said Park. “We couldn’t have done it without the generosity of people in Wichita Falls.”
Park has helped out with the Angel Tree program for 25 years and has received many “thank you’s” but he said on Thursday he received a special sign of appreciation.
“I had a lady who got out of the car and gave me a hug and said “thank you” and that’s never happened before,” said Park. “She was just overwhelmed with emotion and she said, “Can I give you a hug?” and I said yeah, you can give me a hug.”
Parks said Tyesha McGee got a few bikes for her kids and couldn’t fit all of them in her car so she had to make two trips. However, when she came back she had a different plan.
“I said you know what, just bless another child with this one and that’s what it’s all about,” said McGee. “It’s all about helping somebody else so I’m just blessed and thankful for them doing this for us.”
"We really hope they feel the love of Christ," said Sgt. Romack. "That's why we do this and we are here to help people in need through the love of God."
The angel tree program is one of The Salvation Army’s highest profile Christmas efforts. Now, the nonprofit is preparing for its Christmas lunch on Tuesday. If you would like to help serve you’re asked to be at the shelter by 11:30 a.m. at 403 7th Street.
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.