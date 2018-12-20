Man arrested in Lawton after child pornography is traced to Walters

LAWTON, OK (RNN Texoma) - Law enforcement has arrested a local man on child sexual abuse charges after an investigation by federal and state authorities.
According to the OSBI, Shawn Collier, 35, was arrested in Lawton on December 19 in the 100 block of SW B Ave.
The investigation began after federal authorities allegedly had social media conversations with Collier which included obscene pictures and admitted sexual abuse of a child. Those federal agents were able to track the messages to Walters. They then contacted the OSBI and turned the investigation over to them after learning that Collier was in the state. Authorities were able to track Collier to the address in Lawton where he was arrested.
Search warrants were executed on his phone in Comanche County. A search warrant was also served in Walters by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, the OSBI, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Walters Police Department.
Collier is currently being held in the Cotton County Jail. He is facing charges of Child Sexual Abuse, Distribution of Obscene Material and Violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.
UPDATE: The original article said he was arrested at a home in Lawton, but that address is not a home.