Mcniel career fair helps 8th graders explore their options

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Mcniel middle school students explore different career options.
Three hundred seventy six 8th grade students completed a survey created by the technology teacher that broke career fields into four categories and students chose one job from each of the career path of business industry, STEM, arts and humanities and public service.
“What filled up fastest was Music Minster, Computer Programmer and then engineer.” said Mrs. Reames, technology teacher.
Teacher Courtney Rams had students choose one career from each category so that they had to learn about a total of four different careers and It was extremely important to her that kids learn about trade-skills.
" I think that all of these careers that are hands-on like welding, and electricians, getting our kids this information is so important now as they are starting to pick their careers. Maybe college itsnt the right path for them, they go do something immediately out of high that could offer them potential for a job.
Many of the students told us their career choices have a lot to do with family.
