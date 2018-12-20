Meals on Wheels delivers Christmas cheer

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Volunteers with Meals on Wheels in Wichita Falls spent the day helping spread Christmas cheer Thursday.
Regular meals were delivered, along with prepackaged meals designed for the Christmas holiday.
Meals on Wheels will be closed for the holiday Monday and Tuesday, December 24 and 25.
More than 1,000 senior, disabled and home-bound clients get meals delivered to their homes Monday through Friday.
Residents receiving meals say they’re grateful for the service.
One volunteer we spoke to says the connection with the residents is special.
