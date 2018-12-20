Officials: Wichita Falls Force still behind on payments

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Those involved with the now defunct Wichita Falls Force say payments they were supposed to receive have still not been made.
Christy Davison, the former office manager for the Wichita Falls Force, said she would work up 30 hours a week after starting in September, but says she never received a reoccurring paycheck.
“(At one point I asked) ‘Hey what’s the word on pay? I’ve worked for you guys a few weeks now’ and it should be by Texas state law at least a bimonthly, or biweekly paycheck,” she said.
Her first paycheck came while she was on vacation in September, but a week later it bounced for insufficient funds.
“That really threw up another red flag,” she said.
It wasn’t until Nov. 19 that she received her first payment for $800, almost a month after leaving her position and roughly two-thirds of what she believes she is owed. Billet families, who hosted the players, were slightly better off but not by much.
Each host family was slated to receive $350 a month per player to offset the cost of feeding and housing them. This money came directly from the players' families and sent to the league, who would then write a check to the host families.
Despite the money coming directly from the players' parents, payments still came late.
“The first one I think it was 10 days late, then the second month they were five or six days late and now here we are for December, for Dec. 1 and we still don’t have them,” Abby Morris, a billet family host, said.
Money that Morris says is reportedly missing.
“I think the most frustrating part about it was that they don’t have an explanation of where that money went,” she said. “At least to me they didn’t steal my money because that money wasn’t in my hands yet, they stole the parents money.”
And city officials say the MPEC still hasn’t been paid for the rent due the weekend the team folded. City Manager Darron Leiker said the money sitting in wire transfer did not go through.
Bill Davidson, league owner, was reportedly planning to pursue legal action against Spectra, the group that manages the MPEC for the city, after they refused to allow the team to play without paying rent as MPEC manager Michael Tipton said previously.
Leiker has not been made aware of any legal action being attempted against Spectra but was confident in a positive outcome for them if that should happen. We reached out multiple times for comment from Davidson, the former Force general manager Debi Fleetwood, and the USA Central Hockey League office but have not heard back from them.
