Two Tillman County residents arrested for child sexual abuse related charges

TILLMAN COUNTY, OK (RNN Texoma) - Two Tillman County residents are in jail facing child sexual abuse related charges.
33-year-old Christopher Martinez and 37-year-old Kriston Lewis were arrested Wednesday.
On November 8th the Tillman County Sheriff requested that Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigate allegations of child abuse. According to OSBI, during the investigation they learned Martinez had sexual contact with a child under the age of twelve.
The Department of Human Services had Martinez removed from the home and alerted Lewis, who he lived with along with her daughter, to the allegations. They also told Lewis that Martinez was to have no contact with children.
The Tillman County Undersheriff and the OSBI Case Agent were searching for Martinez on Wednesday. They learned he was at Grandfield Elementary School. Law enforcement saw Martinez and Lewis leaving the school together and made a traffic stop, arresting the two.
Christopher Martinez was arrested for Child Sexual Abuse and Solicitation of a Minor and Kriston Lewis was arrested for Enabling Child Sexual Abuse.
They were both transported to the Tillman County Jail.
