Winter is near

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The official start to Winter is Friday at 4:23 p.m. However, it won’t feel like it. The average high is 54 degrees. We will see high temperatures near 60. The big story for today is the wind. Winds will be sustained 20-30 mph throughout the day. Go ahead and deflate those inflatable Christmas decorations. Your trashcan may end up down the street. Wind gusts could be 30-40 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s. We will see mostly sunny skies. Lows tonight will dip into the 30s. We will likely hit the freezing mark. The gusty winds bring fire danger to the region today. With low humidity and dry plants, if a fire were to start it would spread rapidly in these windy conditions.