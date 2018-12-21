Drug take-back event tries to curb opioid abuse

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department and United Regional Health Care Systems have teamed up for a drug take back event to help stop drug abuse.
The event is set to take place on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. All you have to do is drop off your outdated prescriptions with identifying labels removed by the south patient discharge door. They will be safely disposed of.
Police said this program is important to get extra prescription drugs out of the house before the holidays as guests could possibly try to use them.
“When a doctor prescribes a particular pill for a particular illness, it’s not really designed for anyone else who hasn’t seen a doctor,” Sgt. Harold McClure said.
Being in possession of a prescription that isn’t yours is also illegal. It is also a way to keep your home safe because police said prescription drugs can be a burglar’s target.
Wichita Falls saw 67 opioid related deaths according to data from 2017. Texas saw 11,000 opioid related deaths according to 2015 data.
Common prescription drug like oxycodone and morphine accounted for almost 50 percent of opioid related overdoses in America in 2016 according to the CDC.
