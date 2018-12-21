Graham police chief retires after 36 years of service

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - For more than three decades, Police Chief Tony Widner has served and protected the people of Graham but this year, he decided it was time to pass on his role to someone else.
Chief Widner was named Chief of Police ten years ago but served many roles with Graham PD. He said serving his hometown was an honor.
He announced his retirement this summer and Friday afternoon community members gathered at the Young County Arena to pay their respect and thank him for all he has done.
“I think if there is any legacy to my career I hope it’s one that every day we can do a better job than we did before,” said Chief Widner. “Police officers need to aspire to be the best they can. To do everything to a higher level and the day that you quit trying to meet a challenge and step up..you don’t really deserve to wear the badge anymore. We need to be better every day.”
Chief Widner said his retirement plan is to continue serving the community in any way possible.
