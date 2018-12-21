Health department to educate about chronic diseases

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Wichita County Public Health District is starting classes for people living with chronic diseases.
Chronic diseases are very common with 1-in-2 adults living with one, and 1-in-4 living with two or more. Wichita County is high in diseases like heart disease, cancer, strokes, Alzheimer’s and asthma.
While a cure is not possible for these they can be managed, and the Wichita County Health Department wants to teach ways to manage symptoms.
“They’re not alone, we’re in this together, but we do want to teach people how to self-manage,” Kevin Swanson said.
Swanson is the community and clinical health-bridge program manager at the health department and will be one class instructor.
He’s able to relate to those affected by diseases because he is also affected by a chronic disease. He has his disease controlled and wants to help others control theirs.
“I’m just glad to relate but I’m glad to also be able to help people live a healthier life," he said. "It’s also about prevention, we want to prevent people getting these things.”
And as the holiday season approaches, Swanson says listening to family members with diseases and encouraging them as they handle it can make all the difference.
