It’s a cool weekend

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The wind is calmer this morning. Actual temperatures are around the freezing mark though. Bundle up! It will be chilly much of the morning with sunny skies. By the afternoon highs will near 60. Winds will be out of the south 10-15 mph. Temperatures stay cool and in the 50s with a front moving through Saturday. Winds will be out of the north 10-15 mph. We start warming up heading into Christmas. Christmas Eve we will see temps drop into the 40s as Santa is coming to town. Winds will be out of the S 5-10 mph. You can still expect your Christmas day forecast to be in the mid 60s. After that we see the next storm system move through. We are expecting thunderstorms on Wednesday.