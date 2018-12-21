Justice Ginsburg has surgery to remove cancerous growths

FILE - In this July 5, 2018 file photo, US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks after the screening of "RBG," the documentary about her, in Jerusalem. Days after her injuring three ribs from a fall, the 85-year-old Supreme Court justice is back on the job, capping a year in which she’s emerged as a true pop culture heroine. Already in the spotlight for "RBG," the documentary in which she's shown doing pushups among other things, she's also the subject of a popular SNL rap video, and by year's end a new feature film, "On the Basis of Sex." (AP Photo/Caron Creighton, File) (AP)