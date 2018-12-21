Man arrested after allegedly being found in someone else’s home

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - A Wichita Falls man is in jail tonight after police say they found him inside someone’s home on Thursday after he had broken in.
Police arrested Mager Sales, 35, after finding him lying on the floor inside the home.
Shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, police were called to the 1600 block of Keeler Ave. A neighbor told police he knew nobody lived at the house and that the owner used the home for storage. Police said the neighbor told them he saw a hole in the fence and a bicycle dropped behind the shed.
When police arrived, they found the bicycle, which they said appeared to be an expensive bike but had been spray-painted. Police also found two window panes removed and said they could see feet inside the house.
Police said they entered the home through the windows and tracked the man, later identified as Sales, to a room of the house which he had locked himself into. Police kicked down the door and found Sales lying on the ground.
Officers said Sales had a pearl bracelet on his wrist, and he admitted to taking it from the house.
Sales was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Habitation.
As of Friday afternoon, he is still in the Wichita County Jail with a bond of $10,000.
