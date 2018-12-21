Multiple accidents reported following semi fire on Henry S Grace FWY

Multiple accidents reported following semi fire on Henry S Grace FWY
By Nicholas Davis | December 21, 2018 at 5:25 PM CST - Updated December 21 at 5:25 PM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Traffic is at a standstill in parts of downtown Wichita Falls as motorists hit the roads to begin their Christmas travels.

US-287 (Henry S Grace Freeway) Southbound has been closed since around 4:00 p.m. due to a tractor trailer that caught fire near Kell Boulevard.

The fire, at times, caused southbound traffic to back up past the Wichita River.

Our crews on the scene say the fire was contained to the rear wheels of the trailer and no injuries were reported.

In the ensuing traffic jam, at least one car accident was reported atop the Lloyd Ruby Overpass, also in the southbound lanes.

Crews are continuing to battle traffic conditions in the area. Another accident was reported near Jacksboro Highway and Henry S Grace Freeway at around 5:10 p.m.

Police have yet to comment on the circumstances surrounding any of the accidents.

Stay with NewsChannel 6 for the latest on this developing story.

Google maps shows a traffic jam on Southbound US-287. (Source: GOOGLE)
Google maps shows a traffic jam on Southbound US-287. (Source: GOOGLE)

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.