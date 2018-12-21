North Carolina asked feds to open vote fraud case last year

N.C. Board of Elections Executive Director Kim Strach warned in a January 2017 letter obtained by The Associated Press that those involved in illegally harvesting absentee ballots in rural Bladen County would likely do it again if they weren't prosecuted. Josh Lawson, the top lawyer for the elections board, said Friday that Strach's memo was followed less than a month later with the first of several in-person meetings during which state investigators provided FBI agents and federal prosecutors with evidence accusing Leslie McCrae Dowless Jr. and others of criminal activity.