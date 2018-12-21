Not in the holiday spirit yet? Check out this video

STERLING, CO (RNN Texoma) - A fire department in Colorado is hoping to help people get in the holiday spirit with the help of Santa Claus.
The Sterling, Colorado Fire Department put together this video using Christmas music, their trucks and a little bit of heat. We think it’s pretty cool, and you should check it out.
The City of Sterling Fire Department has 22 career firefighters, nine part-time EMS and eight volunteer firefighters, which serve a residential population of more than 23,000 citizens. They are located about 130 miles northeast of Denver.
