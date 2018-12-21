Pet of the week: Brady Boy

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - This week’s pet of the week is Brady Boy, a 6-month-old kitten.
He is ready to go to his forever family.
Brady Boy was found by the city, along with his mother and four siblings.
Brady Boy is a sweet, calm, loving cat that is gentle, playful and loves to cuddle.
He is good with other cats, dogs and children.
Brady has had all of his vetting done, been fixed and microchipped. He is ready to go to his forever family.
Brady Boy is currently at Petco, where an adoption event will be held Saturday from noon to 4:00 p.m.
