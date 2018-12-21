Santa gets police escort to visit kids at URHCS

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Santa has traded in his reindeer and sleigh for a ride with the police and fire departments this year.
Not long after the Wichita Falls Police Association bought and wrapped gifts for boys and girls in the community, today they gave Santa Clause a police escort to United Regional and the Children’s Home to help him give out those gifts.
The President of the Police Association, Sergeant John Spragins, says they do fundraisers all year and team up with the Fire Department to bring joy to these kids.
“People, these officers and firefighters, and everyone who gets involved in their careers they do so to help people. Unfortunately, we see kids in bad situations from time to time," Scragins said. "So during the holiday season being able to give back to these kids and make something fun for them and exciting during the holiday season is really special to us.”
Kids were whooping and hollering when Santa showed up and when officers where unloading gifts.
