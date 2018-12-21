WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.
You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:
Christopher McManus
Black Male
DOB: 01-31-82
Blk/Bro
210 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall
Wanted For: Evading Arrest / Detention with a Vehicle
Brandy Lynn Mason
White Female
DOB: 01-16-80
Blo/Hzl
200 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance
Stanley Mrugalski
White Male
DOB: 02-06-67
Gry/Bro
250 Lbs. / 6’05” Tall
Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance
Kristopher Neal
Black Male
DOB: 11-15-92
Blk/Blk
180 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Sexual Assault of a Child
Rafiki Denae Norwood
Black Female
DOB: 07-26-85
Blk/Bro
146 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall
Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Engaged in Organized Criminal Activity & Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.