Texoma's Most Wanted - December 21, 2018
By Samantha Forester | December 21, 2018 at 10:43 AM CST - Updated December 21 at 10:43 AM

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - The Wichita Falls Police Department has released a new Texoma’s Most Wanted list. If you have any information on the whereabouts of the suspects you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (940) 322-9888.

You do not have to give your name or any other personal information to submit tips. If your tip leads to the arrest of a fugitive it could earn you a cash reward. See if you recognize any of the following people:

Christopher McManus

Black Male

DOB: 01-31-82

Blk/Bro

210 Lbs. / 5’10” Tall

Wanted For: Evading Arrest / Detention with a Vehicle

Brandy Lynn Mason

White Female

DOB: 01-16-80

Blo/Hzl

200 Lbs. / 5’05” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance

Stanley Mrugalski

White Male

DOB: 02-06-67

Gry/Bro

250 Lbs. / 6’05” Tall

Wanted For: Violation of Probation - Possession of Controlled Substance

Kristopher Neal

Black Male

DOB: 11-15-92

Blk/Blk

180 Lbs. / 5’11” Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Sexual Assault of a Child

Rafiki Denae Norwood

Black Female

DOB: 07-26-85

Blk/Bro

146 Lbs. / 5’03” Tall

Wanted For: Surety Off Bond - Engaged in Organized Criminal Activity & Manufacture / Delivery of Controlled Substance PG1 O/4g

