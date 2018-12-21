United Regional holds open house for Burkburnett clinic

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - United Regional held an open house for an upgraded clinic in Burkburnett Thursday afternoon. The new facility has residents excited.
Burkburnett resident Flora Holland says she has been looking for a new primary care physician, and now thanks to United Regional Physician Group in Burkburnett she has found one.
She also likes the look of the facility, “I was a little skeptical but when you walk in here, I mean these rooms are nice, and big, and roomy.”
There are five doctors on board to work at United Regional Physician Group in Burkburnett on different days of the week.
There is also a walk-in clinic called CarePlus where Nurse Practitioner Lisa Sheriff will take care of patients’ needs.
Sheriff said, “In between when you’re not able to see your primary care provider, you get sick, something comes up, you have a minor injury and you can’t get in to see the doctor…that’s what we’re here for.”
The new facility offers 10 patient rooms, lab testing, an x-ray room, and a treatment room.
Holland feels the clinic will help a lot of Burkburnett residents. “I think it's great they brought one in. We really needed one. You don't have to go all the way to Wichita, and it sure does save me because I don't like driving,” she said.
Below is a list of the Burkburnett Primary Care Physicians and the days they are available:
Dr. Christopher Godwin, Family Medicine – available Wednesdays
Dr. Olawunmi Lawal, Internal Medicine – available Tuesdays
Dr. Olasupo Olagundoye, Family Medicine – available Fridays
Dr. Kent Russell, Family Medicine – available Thursdays
Dr. Orelia Terasaki, internal Medicine – available Mondays and Wednesdays.
The clinic will officially open on Wednesday, December 26.
