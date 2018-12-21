UPDATE: Police investigating after man found shot in Altus

Altus, OK (RNN Texoma) - The Altus Police Department has released information on an early morning shooting on Friday.
According to Chief Tim Murphy, the department is investigating after officers responded to reports of a man being shot in the 1100 block of North Main. When officers arrived they found the victim at a Sonic Drive-In in the parking lot. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen. Witnesses say they saw him arrive at the restaurant and then exit the vehicle before falling to the ground.
Police believe the shooting may have happened in the 900 block of North Hightower.
The current condition of the victim was not known by police at the time this story was published. Chief Murphy says they hope the victim can help them identify a suspect in the case.
If you have any information about this shooting, contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.