US-287 reopens following crash near Electra

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Traffic is once again flowing normally following an early afternoon crash near Electra.
Department of Public Safety Trooper Dan Buesing says a GMC Tahoe was traveling northbound on US-287 at around 12:30 p.m. when it left the roadway, tearing through a section of guard rail and nearly striking a bridge pillar.
Buesing says the driver may have suffered a health condition causing the crash.
The driver of the Tahoe was transported to the Electra Memorial Hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
A second car hit the crumpled guard rail, causing minor damage and no injuries in that vehicle.
Northbound US-287 was closed at Farm Market Road 2384 while first responders were on scene, it has since reopened.
Electra Police and Firefighters, Wichita County Sheriff Deputies, DPS Troopers, TxDOT and Electra Tri-Med Ambulance all responded to the crash.
