Warrant issued for Duncan woman after newborn tests positive for meth

DUNCAN, OK (RNN Texoma) - A felony warrant charging a Duncan woman with Child Neglect has been issued after her newborn baby tested positive for meth and ecstasy.
According to court documents, staff at Duncan Regional Hospital alerted the Child Welfare Division of the Department of Human Services in April when 29-year-old Wanda Louise Woolery gave birth to the baby. The baby was born premature at approximately 33 weeks. At the time the baby tested positive for methamphetamine, ecstasy and tricyclics.
Woolery admitted to a DHS agent that she had used meth on the Friday before the baby’s birth. Woolery also stated to DHS that she used “only meth” and she didn’t know how she would test positive for ecstasy. She also told DHS that she is prescribed a number of medicine that would explain the tricyclics.
DHS interviewed the two possible fathers of the baby and both of them told DHS they were aware that Woolery used drugs while pregnant.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Woolery, contact the Duncan Police Department at 580-255-2112.
